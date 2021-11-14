Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TAST. Raymond James lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

TAST stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 138,051 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 137,491 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

