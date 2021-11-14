Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives $9.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 55.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,796 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 11,972.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 187,013 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 221,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,657. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $511.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

