Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s previous close.

CAS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cascades presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.79.

Shares of CAS opened at C$14.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.99. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48.

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$160,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 435,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,988,502.92. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$152,780.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$397,531.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,045.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

