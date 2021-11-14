CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 1,803,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,501. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 781.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

