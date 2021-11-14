Casper Sleep (CSPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CSPR opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.44. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 30.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 219.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 489,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.
Casper Sleep Company Profile
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.
