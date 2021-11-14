Casper Sleep (CSPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CSPR opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.44. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 30.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 219.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 489,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

