Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) to Issue GBX 3.66 Dividend

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) declared a dividend on Friday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.66 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CGS opened at GBX 374 ($4.89) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £163.18 million and a P/E ratio of 39.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 367.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 379.66. Castings has a 1 year low of GBX 320 ($4.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 420 ($5.49).

In other news, insider Brian J. Cooke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £18,600 ($24,301.02). Also, insider Brian J. Cooke acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £10,320 ($13,483.15).

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

