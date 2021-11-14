Celo (CELO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $34.45 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.75 or 0.00008960 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $34.45 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

