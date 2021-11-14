Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter .

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsius stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 172.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Celsius worth $36,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

CELH opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. Celsius has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 757.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CELH. Credit Suisse Group lowered Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Celsius Company Profile

