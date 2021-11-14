Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Celularity stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23. Celularity has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CELU shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celularity stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Celularity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

