Centaur Market Capitalization Tops $6.78 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $527,903.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Centaur Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

