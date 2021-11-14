Centrifuge Hits One Day Volume of $3.07 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00002673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $210.84 million and $3.07 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00071299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00074093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00096220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,393.43 or 0.99936861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,545.90 or 0.07055114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 122,392,024 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

