CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$2.85

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.21.

TSE CEU opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$534.28 million and a PE ratio of 14.93. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$253.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,094,494.48. Insiders have sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784 in the last quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

