CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$2.85

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.21.
TSE CEU opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$534.28 million and a PE ratio of 14.93. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39.
In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,094,494.48. Insiders have sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784 in the last quarter.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
