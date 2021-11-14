CGI (NYSE:GIB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Desjardins in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$132.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GIB. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.46.

Get CGI alerts:

NYSE GIB opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. CGI has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in CGI in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CGI by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.