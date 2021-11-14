CGI (NYSE:GIB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Desjardins in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$132.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GIB. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.46.
NYSE GIB opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. CGI has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in CGI in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CGI by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CGI Company Profile
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
