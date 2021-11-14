CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

GIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average is $89.86. CGI has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

