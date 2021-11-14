Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.81.

CHNG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CHNG stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -142.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

