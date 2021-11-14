ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.16 Million

Brokerages expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post sales of $44.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.21 million and the lowest is $44.10 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $40.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $166.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.40 million to $166.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $182.29 million, with estimates ranging from $181.50 million to $183.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. 91,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,790. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $806.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

