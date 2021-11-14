Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 39,993 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of PPD worth $15,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,415,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPD by 728.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,459 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPD during the 2nd quarter worth $162,287,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in PPD by 994.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,077 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPD during the 2nd quarter worth $140,699,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $47.25 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

