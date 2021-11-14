Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,380 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Heska worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heska by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,108,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after buying an additional 31,444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Heska by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 169,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $182.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 959.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.38 and its 200 day moving average is $231.91. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

