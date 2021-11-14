Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $17.22 Million Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 565,926 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of TowneBank worth $17,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 607,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 5.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 14.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 408.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 327,313 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.9% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOWN opened at $32.71 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

