Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 933,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 117,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.85. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

