Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $17,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $295.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.09. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.85 and a twelve month high of $297.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.