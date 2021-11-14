Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $15,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 54.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after buying an additional 2,011,791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Phreesia by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,484,000 after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 333.3% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

PHR stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.32. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $143,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $261,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,557 shares of company stock valued at $11,670,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

