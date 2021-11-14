Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Issues Earnings Results

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of CMPI remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,254. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.
CMPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.
About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
