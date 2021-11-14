Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Issues Earnings Results

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CMPI remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,254. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

CMPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

