Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$8.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$7.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.94.

CHE.UN opened at C$8.14 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$4.35 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.17. The stock has a market cap of C$843.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.18.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

