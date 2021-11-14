Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 438 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,043,000 after buying an additional 975,858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,954,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,136,000 after buying an additional 240,936 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,275,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,906,000 after buying an additional 46,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,810 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.16 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

