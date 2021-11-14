Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.72 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

