Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 11,545 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.59 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

