Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 253 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,769,000 after purchasing an additional 323,674 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,413,000 after purchasing an additional 280,862 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $125.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $87.73 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.28.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

