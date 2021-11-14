Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 628 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,973.56 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,012.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,835.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,634.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.