Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 793 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after acquiring an additional 794,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after acquiring an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $81.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.72 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

