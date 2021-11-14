Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 532.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,923 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,845.50 and a beta of 0.37. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

