China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) versus Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Head-To-Head Analysis

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

This table compares China CITIC Bank and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China CITIC Bank N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 3.01% 8.01% 2.26%

China CITIC Bank has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China CITIC Bank and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China CITIC Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China CITIC Bank and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China CITIC Bank $47.62 billion 0.45 $6.95 billion N/A N/A Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $34.90 billion 0.24 $382.02 million $3.09 7.99

China CITIC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Summary

China CITIC Bank beats Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. The company also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, investments, and trading in debt instruments; and derivatives and forex trading. In addition, it offers asset management, finance leasing, and other non-banking financial services. The company serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and small enterprises. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,405 outlets, including 37 tier-one branches, 126 tier-two branches, and 1,242 sub-branches; 1,633 self-service banks; and 5,687 self-service terminals, as well as 6,703 smart teller machines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Corporation Limited.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines. The Industry & Social Infrastructure segment provides logistics equipment, turbochargers, cooling products, car air conditioners, transportation systems, and environmental equipment. The Aviation, Defense, Space segment deals with commercial and defense aircraft, ships, special vehicles, and space equipment. The Others and Common segment includes construction and real estate businesses. The company was founded by Yataro Iwasaki on July 7, 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.