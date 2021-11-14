Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:CHRRF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.46. 2,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

