CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to C$34.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.72.
CIXX stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $24.52.
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.