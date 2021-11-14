CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to C$34.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.72.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $24.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.