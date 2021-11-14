CIBC Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$27.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MI.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and set a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.03.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$901.58 million and a P/E ratio of 12.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.04. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

