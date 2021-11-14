CIBC Raises WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target to C$11.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WLYYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded WELL Health Technologies to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded WELL Health Technologies to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.30.

WLYYF stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

