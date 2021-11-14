CIBC Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$22.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.98.

TSE INE opened at C$19.45 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

