Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $126.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 959,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF stock opened at $122.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.21.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

