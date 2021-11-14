Cipher (CPR) Hits Market Cap of $122,084.53

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 80.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $122,084.53 and $4,668.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.85 or 0.00410335 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001117 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.67 or 0.01038792 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.