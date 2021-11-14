Citadel Advisors LLC Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,289 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colicity were worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLIU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth about $756,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of Colicity stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Colicity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

