Citigroup Begins Coverage on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALLY. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 29.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 39,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

