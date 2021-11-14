Citigroup Increases Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $31.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

OUT opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outfront Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

