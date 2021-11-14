Citigroup Raises NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $87.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NYSE:NIO opened at $42.67 on Thursday. NIO has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in NIO by 56.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of NIO by 17.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 208,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 7.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 113.4% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NIO by 5.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 568,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

