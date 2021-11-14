Citigroup Raises World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $66.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WWE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.75.

WWE stock opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

