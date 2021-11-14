Citigroup Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $58.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,943,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,595,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,924,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $3,902,850.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,299,019 shares of company stock valued at $184,503,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after buying an additional 3,696,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

