Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $937.90 million to $1.09 billion. Clean Harbors posted sales of $796.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,557 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 67.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 61.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 16.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.11. 236,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

