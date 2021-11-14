Cloudbric (CLBK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.64 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00051855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.00221504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00087181 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,684,017 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.