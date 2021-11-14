Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.070-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.21 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on CODX shares. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of CODX stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $268.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -3.29. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 54.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 302.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.