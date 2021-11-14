Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Shares of COHN stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

