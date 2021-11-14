Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.22

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and traded as low as $27.13. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 21,851 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 416.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

